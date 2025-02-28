Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “What’s Between Us”

Last month, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith announced her new album GUSH and unveiled the hypnotic lead single “Into Your Eyes.” Today, the electronic artist is back with the vivacious "What's Between Us."

About "What's Between Us," Smith says:

This song is about the moment of apprehension before one goes deeper with something / someone… the rush of concern that accompanies a “breakthrough”…

Seeking boundarylessness…

the tender trust that exists when connections are made before feeling “ready”

It's about following a “feeling”

…that moment when you realize you’re on the edge of something significant, and the stakes feel higher, which can trigger a mix of excitement and fear.

It’s like stepping into new territory where you don’t feel completely prepared, yet there’s still something pulling you forward.

…even if your mind or logic tells you it’s not entirely “safe” or “ready.”

It’s about trusting that gut feeling to guide you, even when everything isn’t clear or certain.

The song is about the balance between doubt and trust, between hesitation and surrender, and the courage to dive into something deeper without fully knowing where it will lead.

The ascendant tune comes with an equally mesmerizing music video made by Smith herself. Watch below.

GUSH is out 8/22 via Nettwerk.