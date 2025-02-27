Other Half – “Transgression Is Outdated”

Other Half are not having it. On their new single "Transgression Is Outdated," the Norwich punks spit, "Ex-ravers defending the pigs/ Where does it stop man? Where does it end?" It's their first new material since last year's Dark Ageism, and it's a riot.

According to the band's Instagram, the song has "a bit of something for everyone; silly rock bits, nasty intense bits, a bit where we try to rip off 'Cannonball' by the Breeders," they write, continuing:

Listening now, there's a daft string-bend where I definitely should have done that thing where ya flick ya pickup switch back and forth really fast like the Who, but I didn't. Always room for improvement. Lyrically, it slags off a load of bands that lost the thing that made them magic in the first place. Luckily, I don't think we've ever had whatever that is, so it shouldn't end up biting us on the arse. It's also unnecessarily gory in places, so watch out if that's not yr bag

Check it out below.