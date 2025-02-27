Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Other Half – “Transgression Is Outdated”

9:00 PM EST on February 26, 2025

Other Half are not having it. On their new single "Transgression Is Outdated," the Norwich punks spit, "Ex-ravers defending the pigs/ Where does it stop man? Where does it end?" It's their first new material since last year's Dark Ageism, and it's a riot.

According to the band's Instagram, the song has "a bit of something for everyone; silly rock bits, nasty intense bits, a bit where we try to rip off 'Cannonball' by the Breeders," they write, continuing:

Listening now, there's a daft string-bend where I definitely should have done that thing where ya flick ya pickup switch back and forth really fast like the Who, but I didn't. Always room for improvement. Lyrically, it slags off a load of bands that lost the thing that made them magic in the first place. Luckily, I don't think we've ever had whatever that is, so it shouldn't end up biting us on the arse. It's also unnecessarily gory in places, so watch out if that's not yr bag

Check it out below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Shares New Album Fantasy

December 13, 2025
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025