Watch Soccer Mommy Perform A Stripped-Down “Driver” On Kimmel

Following her Oneohtrix Point Never-produced record Sometimes, Forever, Soccer Mommy's Sophie Allison leaned back into her rock roots with last year's Evergreen. The single "Driver" was among that album's grungiest moments. Soccer Mommy performed "Driver" on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night, but Allison and her backing band toned down the song into a more saccharine folksy ballad, faux evergreen tree trunks in the background.

If you liked the "stripped" version of "Driver," then you're in luck, because Allison has also shared a studio version today. Listen to it and watch her Kimmel performance below.