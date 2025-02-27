Halsey Shares “Safeword,” Covers Rolling Stones For Chipotle, Announces Tour With Alvvays & Magdalena Bay

Halsey is back. Just a few months after sharing her new album The Great Impersonator, the singer has returned with the single "Safeword" today. Plus: She did an ad with Chipotle, and she's taking indie heavyweights Alvvays and Magdalena Bay on tour with her.

"Safeword" is Halsey's crack at riot grrrl-style punk, complete with shouty vocals and a "Deceptacon"-esque guitar riff -- if they're continuing the whole Great Impersonator schtick, then this must be their Kathleen Hanna. As for the Chipotle thing, Halsey covered the Rolling Stones' 1967 song "She's A Rainbow" for a new ad campaign called Unfolded, which aims to put a focus on sustainable agriculture. "I had a blast collaborating with Chipotle on this creative piece that brings attention to sustainable agriculture and allowed me to cover such an iconic song in the process," Halsey said in a press release. They're not in the commercial, but the clip does feature some cute animated farm animals and a tasty-looking bowl.

Halsey's tour begins on May 10 in Concord, California, and will make stops in 32 cities across North America. Along with Alvvays and Magdalena Bay, the list of special guests includes Del Water Gap, the Warning, Evanescence (!?), Hope Tala, Royel Otis, Sir Chloe, flowerovlove, and Alemeda. I wonder if Halsey reads Stereogum's year-end lists. Find tickets and more information here, and check out the dates below, along with Lana Jay Lackey's "Safeword" video and Halsey's Chipotle ad.

TOUR DATES:

05/10 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord =~

05/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre =~

05/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +~

05/17 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion =~

05/18 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater ~

05/19 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~

05/21 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ~

05/22 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^~

05/24 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~

05/25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^~

05/28 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^$

05/29 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^$

05/31 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^$

06/01 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^$

06/03 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^<

06/04 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater <$

06/06 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^<

06/07 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^$

06/08 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena <$

06/10 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ><

06/11 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ><

06/13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ><

06/14 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake <#

06/17 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island <#

06/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %#

06/20 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater %#

06/22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %#

06/24 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre %#

06/26 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater %#

06/28 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %#

07/05 - Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort !

07/06 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater !

= with Del Water Gap

~ with The Warning

+ with Evanescence

^ with Alvvays

$ with Hope Tala

> with Royel Otis

< with Sir Chloe

# with flowerovlove

% with Magdalena Bay

! with Alemeda