Jim Legxacy – “father”

The UK artist Jim Legxacy blurs all known genre boundaries and conventions. He's a rapper and a producer, but he also sings, and his music pulls influence from sources across the musical spectrum. Last year, Legxacy impressed us with his single "aggressive," and he announced plans to release a mixtape called black british music (2024). That tape is still in the works, except it's naturally been retitled to black british music (2025). Today, Legxacy shares another single.

Jim Legxacy's new song "father" is built on a sped-up sample of George Smallwood's "I Love My Father." Legxacy posted a teaser of the track last year, so people have been waiting on this one for a minute. The song is less than two minutes long, and it's got a lot of feelings and ideas working for it. Legxacy raps in a dizzy singsong over a scattered beat, and he talks about growing up fatherless, hustling while listening to Mitski. Check out the Lauzza-directed video below.