Watch Jason Isbell Play Unreleased Solo-Acoustic Song “Ride To Robert’s” On The Tonight Show

11:22 AM EST on February 27, 2025

Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit are absolute animals on the touring circuit, but the 400 Unit are getting a well-earned break, at least for the moment. Next week, Isbell will release his new solo-acoustic album Foxes In The Snow. He's shared a couple of early singles, "Bury Me" and the title track. On Wednesday night, Isbell was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. He performed all by himself, and he played one of the Foxes In The Snow songs that isn't out yet.

The song that Isbell played on Fallon is called "Ride To Robert's." He's played it live a few times, so this wasn't the debut, but it's new to most of us. On the song, Isbell's narrator invites someone out to a busy Tennessee bar, suggesting that they stake out an afternoon table before the place fills up. It's awfully pretty. I don't know anything about guitar, but it sure seems like Isbell goes nuts instrumentally on this one, effortlessly playing some florid and complex parts while singing. It definitely doesn't sound like the work of just one guy. Watch him work below.

Foxes In The Snow is out 3/7 on Isbell's own Southeastern Records.

