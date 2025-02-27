Hovvdy & runo plum – “Shooting Star”

Hovvdy are back with their first new song since wowing the world with last year's behemoth self-titled LP (unless you count the alternate and live versions they . "Shooting Star" is a collaboration with Minnesota indie-folk artist runo plum, who is opening some dates on Hovvdy's tour. It's even more soothing and lullabye-esque than most Hovvdy tracks, with lyrics alluding to the sweet sorrow of parting: "When I left your house/ Tears swelled up in my eyes/ Roll down every window yell/ See you next summer." Envelop yourself in it below.

<a href="https://hovvdy.bandcamp.com/track/shooting-star">Shooting Star by Hovvdy, runo plum</a>