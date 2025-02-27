Skip to Content
New Music

Hovvdy & runo plum – “Shooting Star”

12:58 PM EST on February 27, 2025

Hovvdy are back with their first new song since wowing the world with last year's behemoth self-titled LP (unless you count the alternate and live versions they . "Shooting Star" is a collaboration with Minnesota indie-folk artist runo plum, who is opening some dates on Hovvdy's tour. It's even more soothing and lullabye-esque than most Hovvdy tracks, with lyrics alluding to the sweet sorrow of parting: "When I left your house/ Tears swelled up in my eyes/ Roll down every window yell/ See you next summer." Envelop yourself in it below.

