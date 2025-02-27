Skip to Content
Demora – “glue”

2:25 PM EST on February 27, 2025

Demora are a San-Fransiscan three-piece who cite Dinosaur Jr., Sunny Day Real Estate, and Duster as some of their biggest inspirations. The result is a pretty good indicator of that, a wash of amorphous, gently-noisy indie rock. Tomorrow, they'll share their debut EP Torpor, but they've shared the single "glue" as a preview today.

"glue" weaves between verses of dreamy, hushed guitar chugs and a wall-of-sound chorus that feels tailor-made for nodding your head to. It follows the EP's previously-released title track, which is a bit mellower but rocks all the same. Check out both below.

torpor is out 2/28 via Cherub Dream.

