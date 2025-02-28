Two Shell – “Oops…”

The mysterious, mischievous electronic dance duo Two Shell put out a proper album last year, and its single "Everybody Worldwide" was one of our favorites of 2024. Now they're back to their standard practice of dropping squiggly and effervescent club tracks one at a time.

Last week at London Fashion Week, Two Shell deejayed designer Marie Leuder's runway show, allegedly bringing rave-like energy to the event. During the show, Two Shell teased "Oops…" while models walked the runway in "Oops…" vests. Now the track, one of the hardest and most straightforward Two Shell offerings to date, is out officially. Listen below.

"Oops..." is out now via XL.