Djo – “Delete Ya”

Last month, Joe Keery previewed the new Djo album The Crux with "Basic Being Basic," a brazen tune about the superficial nature of the modern world. Today, he's sharing the second single, "Delete Ya."

"Delete Ya" is groovy yet dejected, much more personal than its predecessor as Keery sings of the inescapable memories of an ex: "Oh god I wish I could delete ya/ ’Cause nothing can compete with ya." It comes with a moody visual directed and animated by Jack Zhang and Andrew Onorato; watch below.

The Crux is out 4/4 via AWAL.