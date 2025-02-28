Skip to Content
Tori Amos Shares Children’s Book Soundtrack The Music Of Tori And The Muses

9:54 AM EST on February 28, 2025

Next week, Tori Amos releases her debut children's book Tori And The Muses. Today, the iconic singer is sharing a soundtrack to accompany the publication.

The Music Of Tori And The Muses is nine tracks and features longtime collaborators Mark Hawley, Jon Evans, Matt Chamberlain, Ash Soan, and John Philip Shenale. Her book tour kicks off this weekend in New York; see the dates below and stream the album.

TOUR DATES:
03/02 – New York, NY @ Barnes & Noble Union Square, 3pm
03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ The Ivy Bookshop at Baltimore’s Church of the Redeemer, 7pm
03/05 – Naperville, IL @ Anderson’s Bookshop at Pfeiffer Hall, 7pm
03/06 – Corte Madera, CA @ Book Passage, 7pm
03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Barnes & Noble The Grove, 7pm

Tori And The Muses is out 3/4 via Penguin Workshop.

