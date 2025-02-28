Skip to Content
Cootie Catcher – “Dumb Lit”

10:40 AM EST on February 28, 2025

Toronto's Cootie Catcher caught our attention with charming, idiosyncratic indie-pop earworms like “Friend Of A Friend” and “Do Forever,” both of which come from their new album Shy At First. Today, they're bringing out the riffs for the emo-leaning and awesomely titled "Dumb Lit."

"The song is about the desire for connection and understanding from someone/ or even yourself, but feeling let down by the lack of alignment," the band explains. Despite the melancholy, the tune is as catchy as ever. Watch the music video by Andrew Lang below.

Shy At First is out 3/14 on Cooked Raw.

