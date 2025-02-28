Neil Young Announces Coastal Live Album And Film

These days, Neil Young is once again active. He's got a new band called Chrome Hearts, and they've released their first single, with an album on the way. They've also got a world tour coming up, and they'll headline this year's Glastonbury after Young initially pulled out before the lineup was announced. Until pretty recently, though, Young wasn't comfortable leaving the house. Even after COVID restrictions lifted, Young made a point of saying that he wasn't ready to return to playing live. So it was a big deal when he came back to the road in 2023, playing a solo-acoustic tour of the West Coast. Now, that tour is about to become a new live album and movie.

On his 2023 tour, Neil Young went deep into his catalog, playing live rarities and accompanying himself on guitar, piano, and harmonica. Young's movie-star wife Darryl Hannah directed the new concert movie Coastal, and it promises to be an intimate behind-the-scenes depiction of that tour. It's coming to theaters for one night only on April 17. One day later, Young will release the 11-song live album Coastal: The Soundtrack, recorded at several of the shows on that West Coast tour. Below, check out the Coastal solo-electric version of Young's 1974 On The Beach classic "Vampire Blues" and the Coastal soundtrack.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I’m The Ocean"

02 "Comes A Time"

03 "Love Earth"

04 "Prime Of Life"

05 "Throw Your Hatred Down"

06 "Vampire Blues"

07 "When I Hold You In My Arms"

08 "Expecting To Fly"

09 "Song X"

10 "I Am A Child"

11 "Don’t Forget Love"

Coastal: The Soundtrack is out 4/18 via Neil Young Archives. The Coastal movie is screening for a single night 4/17, and you can find a theater and ticket information here.