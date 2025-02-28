Watch Father John Misty Perform His Unreleased Song “The Dead Mouse One” On Colbert

A few months ago, Father John Misty released his album Mahashmashana, and it's fucking awesome. Right now, Josh Tillman touring behind that LP, with Destroyer opening. Given that he's got a new record to promote, you might expect the Mist to sing one of the songs from that record when he appeared on last night's episode of Stephen Colbert's Late Show. He did not. Instead, Father John Misty took a cue from his old adversary Kendrick Lamar, using a TV appearance to perform an as-yet-unreleased song.

Technically, I guess Father John Misty has released at least one version of "The Dead Mouse One." The song appeared on a live bootleg of a 2023 show in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, and you can get it from the Father John Misty Bandcamp. But the point stands. This is a deep cut, a short and lovely song that John Tillman played solo-acoustic on Colbert. Watch that performance below.

Father John Misty wasn't the only musician on last night's Colbert. RZA was also there -- not to perform but to talk about the Wu-Tang Clan's upcoming farewell tour. RZA did, however, spit a verse from the second Gravediggaz album, and I did not need to look that one up. The "Black immigrant from the land of Sudan" bit might be obscure to you, but some of us played that shit to death in high school. Watch that interview below.

In other Father John Misty news, he recently summoned the online presence of Azealia Banks. That's playing a dangerous game -- RZA knows -- but Tillman has fallen on her good side.

I highkey thought father John misty was some weird al yankovic guy from his posts but I went to his page and the guy can really write a song. Come be the David Foster to my Toni Braxton I wanna see something @fatherjohnmisty https://t.co/xijwqpHQj8 — AZEALIA BANKS (@iiwasinthee212) February 21, 2025

Also, Father John Misty just announced another run of North American dates, with Lucinda Williams and Hamilton Leithauser joining him for most of them. That's an amazing bill! Check out all of Misty's upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

2/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

3/01 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

4/03 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene +

4/04 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan +

4/05 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhagen Opera House +

4/06 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxley's +

4/08 - Paris, France @ La Cigale +

4/09 - Brussels, Germany @ Ancienne Belgique +

4/10 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg +

4/12 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall +

4/13 - Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Records Outstore

4/13 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester +

4/14 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 (Outstore)

4/14 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome +

4/15 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall +

6/22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

6/23 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

6/25 - Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse International Centre for Music

6/26 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

6/27 - Liverpool, UK @ L’Olympia

7/11 - Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum %

7/12 - Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point %#

7/13 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards %#

7/15 - Cincinnati, OH @Andrew J Brady Music Center %#

7/17 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed %#

7/18 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

7/19 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

7/21 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing #

7/23 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre %#

7/24 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %#

7/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre %#

7/26 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre %#

7/29-30 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

7/31 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

* with Destroyer

+ with Butch Bastard

% with Lucinda Williams

# with Hamilton Leithauser

Mahashmashana is out now on Sub Pop/Bella Union.