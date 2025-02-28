Skip to Content
The Sons Of KISS’ Paul Stanley And Gene Simmons Have Apparently Made An Album’s Worth Of Music Together

10:17 AM EST on February 28, 2025

It must be weird to grow up as the son of one of the members of KISS. On the one hand, it means that you are never going to be broke, ever. On the other hand, who can possibly relate to your life experiences? Only the son of another KISS member could even hope to understand what your life is like. So it's nice that Gene Simmons' boy Nick Simmons and Paul Stanley's kid Evan Stanley are getting together and making music.

Both Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons are musicians, and both of them have played roles in the extended KISS universe. Evan's band Amber Wild opened for KISS on their farewell tour. Nick sang backup on "Carnival Of Souls," from Gene Simmons' 2004 solo album Asshole, and he was on TV for years in the reality show Gene Simmons Family Jewels. Last week, Evan Stanley some photos of him and Nick Simmons together, with the caption "One song turned into 10 real quick."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGWhUo7y0jr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

A few days ago, Evan Stanley posted a video of himself, Nick Simmons, and someone named Jacob playing a new song together. (I don't know who Jacob is, but hopefully he turns out to be Bruce Kulick's kid or something.) Paul Stanley commented, "magic!!!"

Last year, Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons posted a cover of Simon And Garfunkel's "The Sound Of Silence," and Gene Simmons called it "amazing." That one isn't embeddable, but you can watch it here.

