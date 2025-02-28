Lost Under Heaven Share Farewell Single “Creation Song”

Earlier this week, the UK duo Lost Under Heaven (Ellery Roberts and Ebony Hoorn) announced they were breaking up after 12 years. They also said they'd be sharing one last single, the whispery "Creation Song," which is out now. "The creation of something new sometimes marks the end of an old way of being," they write about "Creation Song." "In this sense, every creative act is a bridge between what has passed and what is yet to come—a gesture that acknowledges the necessity of endings in the process of becoming."

Lost Under Heaven continue below:

Transformation has defined the last five years for both of us. For growth to happen, we must shed old patterns and make way for the new. A new life often arises from the ending of something else—a sacred act of surrender and renewal.

So it is with both pain and joy in our hearts, that we present our final act as Lost Under Heaven. A culminating song of creation. A culminating act of love. A conclusive end of a cycle—and an opening to something we cannot yet grasp.

By facing the emotions that arise with this transition—and the uncertainty on both an individual and collective level—it can feel daunting. Yet a deeper understanding has emerged: all we've been searching for already resides within us.

We have reached a point of completion. As we surrender to this transition, we trust our intuition to guide us, even when logic cannot explain the depths of what we feel.

Ebony & Ellery

x