JB Dunckel & Jonathan Fitoussi – “Ghost Town”

JB Dunckel -- best known as one half of the electronic duo Air -- and French minimalist composer Jonathan Fitoussi have a history of collaboration. In 2019, they released the seven-track joint project MIRAGES. Soon, on March 7, Dunckel and Fitoussi plan to release a follow-up, MIRAGES II, which features the already released single "Iris." Today, there's another album preview, the softly grooving and atmospheric "Ghost Town." Listen and watch their video below.

MIRAGES II is out 3/7 via Prototyp recording. Pre-order it here.