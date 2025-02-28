Skip to Content
Crossed – “Monotonía De La Lluvia En La Ventana” & “Distrés”

11:36 AM EST on February 28, 2025

The marvelously heavy and abrasive Spanish band Crossed released a sick new song called "Distrés" last week while I was on vacation. Fortunately, they've dropped another heater today, affording me the opportunity to post both. Despite the screamo elements in Crossed's DNA, the vocals on "Monotonía De La Lluvia En La Ventana" more closely resemble a black metal rasp, though the song's concluding bombardment has a lot more to do with basement hardcore than the frozen forests of Scandinavia. "I feel and lie from within," goes one passage, in Spanish. "I go back and feel through my fingers/ I touch, I scrape and I regret/ I'm sorry, I love you/ I tear out my heart." Hear the new song and its blaring, feverish predecessor below.

