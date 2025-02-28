Real Lies – “Arielle”

The London electronic duo Real Lies were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2021, and they're currently preparing to release a new album, the excellently titled We Will Annihilate Our Enemies. Over the past few months, they've shared the songs "Loverboy," "Towards Horses," and "I Could Join The Birds." All three of those tracks are on the album, and so is the song that Real Lies shared today.

Real Lies' latest number is called "Arielle." It combines sleepily murmured vocals with a sleek, driving synth beat. The falsetto vocals remind me of the ones that Bono used to used on the early-'90s tracks where U2 flirted with dance music. Listen below.

We Will Annihilate Our Enemies is out 4/11 on Tonal.