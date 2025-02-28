Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Real Lies – “Arielle”

11:48 AM EST on February 28, 2025

The London electronic duo Real Lies were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2021, and they're currently preparing to release a new album, the excellently titled We Will Annihilate Our Enemies. Over the past few months, they've shared the songs "Loverboy," "Towards Horses," and "I Could Join The Birds." All three of those tracks are on the album, and so is the song that Real Lies shared today.

Real Lies' latest number is called "Arielle." It combines sleepily murmured vocals with a sleek, driving synth beat. The falsetto vocals remind me of the ones that Bono used to used on the early-'90s tracks where U2 flirted with dance music. Listen below.

We Will Annihilate Our Enemies is out 4/11 on Tonal.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Seth Meyers Gets Drunk With Sabrina Carpenter, Talks Rob Reiner With Jack Black

December 17, 2025
News

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Surprises Newlyweds With First Dance Song

December 17, 2025
News

Billboard Announces New Streaming Math For Album Charts

December 17, 2025
News

Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist Onstage In Atlanta

December 17, 2025
News

Oscars 2026: Best Song Shortlist Includes Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave, & HUNTR/X

December 16, 2025
News

Another Abandoned Rock Refrigerator Hits The Black Market

December 16, 2025