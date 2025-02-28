Keep Shelly In Athens – “Little Dusty Dreams”

Longrunning Grecian electronic duo Keep Shelly In Athens have popped up periodically since 2023's Among Wolves LP. In 2024, they released EPs You'll Be Leaving, Mind Game, and Silvia, plus a bunch of one-off singles "Wry," "Lonely Times," "The Dream," "Gyzi," "Selenelion," "Checkmate," "Melodious Day," "The Phantom Saint," "Knotty Eyes," and "My Way" (their first entry in 2025). Today, the mysterious duo (comprising producer RΠЯ and singer Natali Sideri) are back with the floaty and ethereal "Little Dusty Dreams," and you can hear it below.