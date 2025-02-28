Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Keep Shelly In Athens – “Little Dusty Dreams”

12:02 PM EST on February 28, 2025

Longrunning Grecian electronic duo Keep Shelly In Athens have popped up periodically since 2023's Among Wolves LP. In 2024, they released EPs You'll Be Leaving, Mind Game, and Silvia, plus a bunch of one-off singles "Wry," "Lonely Times," "The Dream," "Gyzi," "Selenelion," "Checkmate," "Melodious Day," "The Phantom Saint," "Knotty Eyes," and "My Way" (their first entry in 2025). Today, the mysterious duo (comprising producer RΠЯ and singer Natali Sideri) are back with the floaty and ethereal "Little Dusty Dreams," and you can hear it below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025
New Music

Doll Spirit Vessel – “Godless”

December 16, 2025
New Music

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation – “(It’s Our) Last Xmas” (Feat. Lulu)

December 16, 2025
New Music

Sleaford Mods – “No Touch” (Feat. Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins)

December 16, 2025
New Music

more eaze Announces New Album sentence structure in the country: hear “bad friend”

December 16, 2025