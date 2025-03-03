Black Country, New Road – “Happy Birthday”

At the start of the year, Black Country, New Road announced their third album, Forever Howlong, and shared a lead single, "Besties." Now, the sextet have shared a follow-up track to preview Forever Howlong. "Happy Birthday" comes with a cool stop-motion video directed by Lesley-Anne Rose. "When I wrote ‘Happy Birthday,’ I had Georgia’s song ‘Besties’ in my head," says Tyler Hyde, referencing how Georgia Ellery wrote the album's lead single. "Therefore, the structure of it is heavily influenced by it."
Listen to and watch "Happy Birthday" below, and have a look at Black Country, New Road's updated list of tour dates, which now includes some UK shows.
TOUR DATES:
04/07 – Stockport, UK @ Plaza
04/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall
04/09 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Project House
04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
04/12 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
04/13 – Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios
05/13 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ^
05/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown +
05/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ~
05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ~
05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ~
05/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ~
05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater ~
06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
08/15 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura
08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/28-31 – Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road
09/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
09/12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
09/15 – Dublin, IRE @ Olympia
09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
09/20 – Gateshead, UK @ The Glasshouse
09/22 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon
09/24 – Cambridge, UK @ The Corn Exchange
10/09 – Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris
10/10 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/14 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
10/17 – Copenhagen, NL @ Vega
10/18 – Stockholm, SWE @ Fallan
10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/21 – Hamburg, GE @ Mojo
10/22 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
10/23 – Lausanne, SWI @ Les Docks
10/25 – Milan, ITA @ Magazzini Generali
10/26 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
10/28 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
10/31 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
^ w/ Friko and Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman
+ w/ Friko
* w/ St. Vincent
~ w/ Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman
Forever Howlong is out 4/4 on Ninja Tune.