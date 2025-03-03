Black Country, New Road – “Happy Birthday”

At the start of the year, Black Country, New Road announced their third album, Forever Howlong, and shared a lead single, "Besties." Now, the sextet have shared a follow-up track to preview Forever Howlong. "Happy Birthday" comes with a cool stop-motion video directed by Lesley-Anne Rose. "When I wrote ‘Happy Birthday,’ I had Georgia’s song ‘Besties’ in my head," says Tyler Hyde, referencing how Georgia Ellery wrote the album's lead single. "Therefore, the structure of it is heavily influenced by it."

Listen to and watch "Happy Birthday" below, and have a look at Black Country, New Road's updated list of tour dates, which now includes some UK shows.

TOUR DATES:

04/07 – Stockport, UK @ Plaza

04/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

04/09 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Project House

04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

04/12 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

04/13 – Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios

05/13 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ^

05/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown +

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ~

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ~

05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ~

05/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ~

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater ~

06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

08/15 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura

08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/28-31 – Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road

09/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

09/15 – Dublin, IRE @ Olympia

09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

09/20 – Gateshead, UK @ The Glasshouse

09/22 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon

09/24 – Cambridge, UK @ The Corn Exchange

10/09 – Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris

10/10 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/14 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

10/17 – Copenhagen, NL @ Vega

10/18 – Stockholm, SWE @ Fallan

10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/21 – Hamburg, GE @ Mojo

10/22 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

10/23 – Lausanne, SWI @ Les Docks

10/25 – Milan, ITA @ Magazzini Generali

10/26 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

10/28 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

10/31 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

^ w/ Friko and Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman

+ w/ Friko

* w/ St. Vincent

~ w/ Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman

Forever Howlong is out 4/4 on Ninja Tune.