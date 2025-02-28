Skip to Content
Smokey Robinson Shares Two ’70s Soul Covers From New Album What The World Needs Now

2:44 PM EST on February 28, 2025

What the world needs now is gasms sweet gasms. But since Smokey Robinson already handled that on his last album, this time around he's dealing in "hope, love, and unity." The legendary soul singer is following up 2023's Gasms with an inspirational covers album called What The World Needs Now.

Arriving in April, the album features Robinson's new recordings of artists including Bob Marley, the Staple Singers, Carole King, and more, as well as a re-recording of his own "Be Kind To The Growing Mind" with the Temptations. Today he's sharing covers of two classics, William DeVaughn's "Be Thankful For What You've Got" and Bill Withers' "Lean On Me." Find them below along with a trailer for the album.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Be Thankful For What You've Got"
02 "What A Wonderful World"
03 "Three Little Birds"
04 "Everything Is Beautiful"
05 "What The World Needs Now"
06 "Lean On Me"
07 "I'll Take You There"
08 "You've Got A Friend"
09 "Be Kind To The Growing Mind" (Feat. The Temptations)
10 "Food For Thought"

What The World Needs Now is out 4/25 via Gaither. Pre-order it here.

