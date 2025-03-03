Skip to Content
Case Oats – “Seventeen”

10:09 AM EST on March 3, 2025

Braedan Long

Case Oats is a Chicago-based indie-rock project comprising leader Casey Gomez, drummer Spencer Tweedy, guitarist Max Subar, fiddle player Scott Daniel, and bassist Jason Ashworth. They've just signed to Merge and are expected to release a debut album later this year. Today, Case Oats is sharing an upbeat acoustic strummer called "Seventeen," which comes with a video.

"When you’re 17 years old, everything feels like the most important thing in the world, yourself included," says Gomez, who sings with a Kimya Dawson-ish conversational tone. "And growing up in a small town [Eureka, Missouri], it’s even harder to see over the horizon. Every emotion feels big. This is a song about making it past that feeling.”

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:
03/13 - Austin, TX @ YETI Music Showcase, Powered by BMI @ YETI Flagship Store (SXSW)
03/14 - Austin, TX @ South by San Jose @ Hotel San Jose (SXSW)
03/15 - Austin, TX @ Line of Best Fit Showcase @ Swan Dive (SXSW)

