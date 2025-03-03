Yeule Announces New Album Evangelic Girl Is A Gun: Hear “Skullcrusher”

Singaporean singer/songwriter/producer yeule (real name Nat Ćmiel) had a good 2023, releasing Softscars, one of the best albums of that year. Last fall, yeule shared the single "eko." Today, they are announcing a brand-new album, Evangelic Girl Is A Gun, coming in May via Ninja Tune. Along with the news is a lead single, "Skullcrusher," which was co-produced by yeule, Clams Casino, and Fitnesss. "Skullcrusher," the album's closing track, also has a video directed by Neil Krug.

In addition to Clams Casino and Fitnesss, Evangelic Girl Is A Gun features production from A.G. Cook, Chris Greatti, Mura Masa, and Kin Leonn, who co-executive produced softscars.

"I wanted to bring homage to my life as a painter with this album,” says yeule, who was influenced by the Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński for this project. "For me, Beksiński portrays so beautifully, with utmost care, the entities that crawl through his dystopian, tranquil landscapes. The nature of painting as a medium is a reflection of my emotions, both violent and gentle. A fleeting moment of time in my life, transcribed with paint and trapped in time.”

Listen to and watch "Skullcrusher" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tequila Coma"

02 "The Girl Who Sold Her Face"

03 "Eko"

04 "1967"

05 "VV"

06 "Dudu"

07 "What3vr"

08 "Saiko"

09 "Evangelic Girl Is A Gun"

10 "Skullcrusher"

TOUR DATES:

07/01 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

07/02 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

07/05 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

07/07 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre

07/09 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

07/11 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

07/10-12 - Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is out 5/30 via Ninja Tune.