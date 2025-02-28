Mark Zuckerberg Did Benson Boone Cosplay For His Wife’s 40th Birthday

Noted T-Pain collaborator Mark Zuckerberg has been mistaken for Jack Harlow, but he really wants to be Benson Boone. Last fall, Zuck and the ascendant "Beautiful Things" singer had a sword fight in the metaverse. Boone wrote "Fits are fire" on an Instagram photo gallery of Zuck and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, and Zuck returned the favor on Boone's post-Grammys Threads post. Earlier this week, things took a turn.

On Monday night, Zuckerberg borrowed Boone's Freddy-Mercury-esque jumpsuit to perform at Chan's 40th birthday party. In footage from the event, he can be seen stripping off his formal wear to reveal the jumpsuit, then stomping around onstage, performing in front of a live band. We don't actually get to hear what it sounded like — the post is soundtracked by Boone's new single "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" — but I don't envy everyone who had to pretend to be delighted by this display.

Here it is: