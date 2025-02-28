Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Mark Zuckerberg Did Benson Boone Cosplay For His Wife’s 40th Birthday

3:23 PM EST on February 28, 2025

Noted T-Pain collaborator Mark Zuckerberg has been mistaken for Jack Harlow, but he really wants to be Benson Boone. Last fall, Zuck and the ascendant "Beautiful Things" singer had a sword fight in the metaverse. Boone wrote "Fits are fire" on an Instagram photo gallery of Zuck and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, and Zuck returned the favor on Boone's post-Grammys Threads post. Earlier this week, things took a turn.

On Monday night, Zuckerberg borrowed Boone's Freddy-Mercury-esque jumpsuit to perform at Chan's 40th birthday party. In footage from the event, he can be seen stripping off his formal wear to reveal the jumpsuit, then stomping around onstage, performing in front of a live band. We don't actually get to hear what it sounded like — the post is soundtracked by Boone's new single "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" — but I don't envy everyone who had to pretend to be delighted by this display.

Here it is:

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Seth Meyers Gets Drunk With Sabrina Carpenter, Talks Rob Reiner With Jack Black

December 17, 2025
News

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Surprises Newlyweds With First Dance Song

December 17, 2025
News

Billboard Announces New Streaming Math For Album Charts

December 17, 2025
News

Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist Onstage In Atlanta

December 17, 2025
News

Oscars 2026: Best Song Shortlist Includes Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave, & HUNTR/X

December 16, 2025
News

Another Abandoned Rock Refrigerator Hits The Black Market

December 16, 2025