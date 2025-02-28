Brooklyn Made Closes, Cancels All Shows

The New York concert venue Brooklyn Made has closed. A message posted today on the venue's website says as much: "Brooklyn Made is closed, all shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be issued at point of purchase." No further details have been provided.

The closure was referenced this morning when Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood announced on Instagram that his solo show at the 500-capacity space was canceled because "the venue is closing."

Brooklyn Made opened at 428 Troutman Street in Bushwick, with much fanfare, in the fall of 2021, just as many musicians were beginning to tour again after the release of a COVID-19 vaccine. In a New York Times feature at the time, the owners boasted about paying higher-than-average guarantees to artists and talked about their hopes of turning Brooklyn Made into an all-day hangout spot, not just an events venue. The first concert was performed by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy.

UPDATE: Brooklyn Vegan reports that venue co-owner Anthony Makes issued this statement: "I am very pleased that this partnership has ended and I am out of those buildings. I’m confident my 35 years of contributing to the live music business speaks for itself. I am looking forward to the next chapter."