Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Wavves – “So Long”

5:22 PM EST on February 28, 2025

It's a big day for Wavves. Not only does Nathan Williams' band have a new single out, they've launched a new cannabis company and announced a benefit concert for LA wildfire victims.

"So Long," the first new Wavves song since 2021's "Caviar," presents a sleek and propulsive version of the band's classic sound. There's still a hint of snottiness in Williams' voice, and the guitars are still grungy as hell. But these days his melodies gleam, and the whole thing has an air of power-pop professionalism.

Wavves will surely be performing "So Long" March 16 when they headline Zebulon in LA, a gig that's billed as a benefit for victims of the LA wildfires. As for the weed company, it's called Wavvy Supply Co. and is now up and running. It's co-owned by Williams and his bandmates, who state, "At Wavvy we envision a world where cannabis is not just a product, but an art. Made by artists for artists."

Check out "So Long" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025
New Music

Doll Spirit Vessel – “Godless”

December 16, 2025
New Music

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation – “(It’s Our) Last Xmas” (Feat. Lulu)

December 16, 2025
New Music

Sleaford Mods – “No Touch” (Feat. Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins)

December 16, 2025
New Music

more eaze Announces New Album sentence structure in the country: hear “bad friend”

December 16, 2025