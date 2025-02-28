Wavves – “So Long”

It's a big day for Wavves. Not only does Nathan Williams' band have a new single out, they've launched a new cannabis company and announced a benefit concert for LA wildfire victims.

"So Long," the first new Wavves song since 2021's "Caviar," presents a sleek and propulsive version of the band's classic sound. There's still a hint of snottiness in Williams' voice, and the guitars are still grungy as hell. But these days his melodies gleam, and the whole thing has an air of power-pop professionalism.

Wavves will surely be performing "So Long" March 16 when they headline Zebulon in LA, a gig that's billed as a benefit for victims of the LA wildfires. As for the weed company, it's called Wavvy Supply Co. and is now up and running. It's co-owned by Williams and his bandmates, who state, "At Wavvy we envision a world where cannabis is not just a product, but an art. Made by artists for artists."

Check out "So Long" below.