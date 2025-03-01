Watch Kacey Musgraves Play Live Rarities And A New Song About Her Dog In Nashville

On Thursday (Feb. 27), Kacey Musgraves performed at Nashville's new venue The Pinnacle and played live rarities and a new song about her dog Pepper called "She's My Bitch."

The singer opened the show with "Somebody To Love," which she hasn't played since 2015. She performed "Dandelion" and "It Is What It Is" for the first time since 2019, and "Fine" for the first time since 2018. "She's My Bitch" is an endearing ode to the pet who once saved her from stepping on a copperhead snake while barefoot, and hopefully she'll release it officially soon.

Meanwhile, Musgraves recently announced a talk in June for Sing For Science about mushrooms. “It was not recreational at all ... it was like mental and spiritual labor. Like, 10 years of therapy in one sitting,” she said about her experience.

Watch footage from Friday's show below.

