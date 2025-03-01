Lydia Loveless – “Accolades”

Lydia Loveless kicked off the year with a cover of Irving Berlin's “What’ll I Do” in January, and now the musician is back with a new song called "Accolades."

"I don’t know if Bandcamp counts against the blackout so do what you will, I was going to sit on it but that didn’t sit right with me," she wrote on Instagram. "Also rent is due." She continued:

"Accolades" is a song about longing for the days of boredom begetting art, Flash Forward, pre-influencer toy trends and MORE. It’s about who I was before instant gratification and drinking my own Kool-Aid. I wrote it one sleepless night as a long poem and in the morning I hammered it all out on guitar. It is a very lyrical song with hardly any musical space, much like I used to do things. I hope you dig it. I’m gonna go get a falafel. Thanks to George Hondroulis, John Calvin Abney, Caeleigh Featherstone, Joe Maiocco and Secret Studio for working so hard and being so flexible and helping me get this done. They’re all badasses and tireless workers at their crafts.

Listen below, and consider purchasing, because rent is due.