Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Lydia Loveless – “Accolades”

11:23 AM EST on March 1, 2025

Lydia Loveless kicked off the year with a cover of Irving Berlin's “What’ll I Do” in January, and now the musician is back with a new song called "Accolades."

"I don’t know if Bandcamp counts against the blackout so do what you will, I was going to sit on it but that didn’t sit right with me," she wrote on Instagram. "Also rent is due." She continued:

"Accolades" is a song about longing for the days of boredom begetting art, Flash Forward, pre-influencer toy trends and MORE. It’s about who I was before instant gratification and drinking my own Kool-Aid. I wrote it one sleepless night as a long poem and in the morning I hammered it all out on guitar. It is a very lyrical song with hardly any musical space, much like I used to do things. I hope you dig it. I’m gonna go get a falafel.

Thanks to George Hondroulis, John Calvin Abney, Caeleigh Featherstone, Joe Maiocco and Secret Studio for working so hard and being so flexible and helping me get this done. They’re all badasses and tireless workers at their crafts.

Listen below, and consider purchasing, because rent is due.


https://www.instagram.com/p/DGoF2N8J66P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025
New Music

Doll Spirit Vessel – “Godless”

December 16, 2025
New Music

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation – “(It’s Our) Last Xmas” (Feat. Lulu)

December 16, 2025
New Music

Sleaford Mods – “No Touch” (Feat. Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins)

December 16, 2025
New Music

more eaze Announces New Album sentence structure in the country: hear “bad friend”

December 16, 2025