Angie Stone Dead At 63

1:49 PM EST on March 1, 2025

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 30: Singer Angie Stone performs on stage at a Tribute Concert to celebrate the life of songstress Aretha Franklin at Chene Park on August 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

|Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

R&B and soul singer Angie Stone has died. The "Wish I Didn't Miss You" singer was in a car accident while traveling from Alabama this morning, according to TMZ. She was 63.

Stone was born Columbia, South Carolina in 1961. In the late '70s, she rose to fame as member of the hip-hop trio the Sequence alongside Cheryl "The Pearl" Cook and Gwendolyn "Blondie" Chisolm. They spawned the hit "Funk You Up" in 1980. In the '90s, she joined R&B trio Vertical Hold, and she shared songwriting credits on D'Angelo's first two albums and was a backing vocalist on Lenny Kravitz's 5. Her debut solo album Black Diamond arrived in 1999 and contained the hit "No More Rain (In This Cloud)." Its follow-up, Mahogany Soul, boasted her most famous song, "Wish I Didn't Miss You." 2007's The Art of Love & War became her first #1 album on the Billboard top R&B/hip-hop albums chart.

In the 2000s, Stone began acting and starred in the 2002 comedy movie The Hot Chick. A few years later she performed in the Broadway musical Chicago.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=9PWz-NubVpM
https://youtube.com/watch?v=UgG0Hu_FeiA
https://youtube.com/watch?v=flG4hOD3wZk

