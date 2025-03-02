Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, & Chappell Roan Win 2025 BRIT Awards

Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan gave us last year's most acclaimed salacious pop hits and this summer the three artists will headline Primavera Sound. Tonight they were all honored at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

Charli was the night's biggest winner, taking home five trophies for Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (for Brat), Song Of The Year (for “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish), Best Dance Act, and Songwriter Of The Year, which was announced in advance. Accepting in the Best Artist category, the pop star referenced her sheer dress and said, “I heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples.” Her wins came exactly one year after the release of the lead Brat single "Von Dutch.”

The ceremony, presented by the British Phonographic Industry, took place at London's O2 Arena and was hosted by Jack Whitehall. Performaners included Lola Young, Sam Fender, Sabrina Carpenter, JADE, Myles Smith, the Last Dinner Party, Teddy Swims, and Ezra Collective with Jorja Smith, the latter pairing a last-minute replacement for Shaboozey.

Roan, who was not in attendance, won Best International Song and International Artist Of The Year. Accepting the latter award in a pre-taped video she said, “I dedicate this to trans artists, to drag queens, to fashion students, sex workers, and Sinéad O’Connor... I did not give up because of them, and I will continue going because of them."

Carpenter accepted the previously announced Global Success Award and was introduced by her one-time accomplice Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi as "the woman who keeps us all hot and bothered." She had opened the show alongside dancing King’s Guards and sang "Espresso" and "Bed Chem."

Teddy Swims, who came under fire for stealing his Grammys outfit design last month, took a different approach this time:

Teddy Swims at the BRIT Awards channeling his inner Lady Gaga https://t.co/rJhtSmqKAV pic.twitter.com/tjtFazFWRO — Josué Monster (@EmoJoshy1) March 1, 2025

The Last Dinner Party won Best New Artist, Fontaines D.C. won International Group Of The Year, RAYE (who will perform on the Oscars tomorrow night) won Best R&B Act, Stormzy won Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, and Sam Fender (whose People Watching is currently #1 in the UK) won Best Alternative/Rock Act. Among the other previously announced categories, Myles Smith won Rising Star and A. G. Cook won Producer Of The Year. The ceremony also included a special video tribute to Liam Payne, the former member of seven-time BRIT Award winners One Direction, who died last fall.