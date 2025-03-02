SNL: Watch Tate McRae Perform And Appear In The Voice Parody With Shane Gillis

Tate McRae performed on Saturday Night Live for the second time this weekend, promoting her new album So Close To What -- which is expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 this week. It was also the second time hosting for Shane Gillis, who was infamously cut from the cast in 2019 before his first show due to resurfaced offensive comments he made on a podcast. (They alluded to the controversy in the episode's promo clips.)

McRae performed "dear god" and "sports car." She also appeared in a Please Don't Destroy sketch parodying The Voice, where she sang a pop-diva version of "Amazing Grace" with Gillis' character, who was a contestant on the show.

The cold open featured an appearance from Mike Myers, doing a chainsaw-wielding Elon Musk (his Wayne's World costar Dana Carvey played Musk on the show last year). Elsewhere in the episode, there were jokes about Shaboozey and Silk Sonic, and featured player Jane Wickline did another song during Weekend Update, giving some dating advice.

The episode wrapped up with a memorial bumper for David Johansen before the goodnights; known as the singer for the New York Dolls and as a former member of the SNL live band, he died on Friday of a brain tumor. (Cast member Chloe Fineman sat the episode out because she has COVID -- possibly contracted during SNL50.

See episode highlights below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=D4QDQ028lbw

https://youtube.com/watch?v=NI8hMAtyBdE