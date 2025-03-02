Yung Lean Brought Drain Gang And New Songs To Avicii Arena

This isn't necessarily a new observation, but Yung Lean is no longer an underground rapper. He's a full-fledged superstar performing to ridiculously hyped-up crowds of thousands. The Swedish artist played Stockholm's Avicii Arena on Saturday night, and he made it a night to remember with a handful of live debuts, a couple of unreleased songs, and a surprise appearance from Drain Gang members Bladee, Ecco2k, and Thaiboy Digital.

Lean has a new album coming out in May called Jonatan, of which he recently shared the lead single "Forever Yung." He played that song live for the first time last night, along with a couple of other songs from the album. He brought out Drain Gang boys for songs like "TL;DR" and "Legendary Member," the latter of which is from Thaiboy's 2019 project of the same name. Then Bladee stayed to do a handful of songs from his great 2024 album Cold Visions, on which Lean makes a bunch of guest appearances.

For the real heads, Yung Lean also did a couple of songs from his side project jonatan leandoer96. It looked like a lot of fun -- plus a couple got engaged before the show. Congratulations to them and to everyone who was there. See some clips from the pit below.

SOMEBODY GOT ENGAGED AT THE YUNG LEAN POP UP pic.twitter.com/KwXeVevXFl — ^_−☆ (@open3symbols) March 1, 2025

SETLIST:

"Yoshi City"

"Ghosttown"

"Kyoto"

"Smirnoff Ice"

"Bliss"

"Red Bottom Sky"

"Never Again" (jonatan leandoer96 song)

"Min Dag" (With Gud)

(Unknown Jonatan track, live debut)

"Boylife In EU"

"Forever Yung (Live debut)

"TL;DR" (With Bladee, Ecco2k, & Thaiboy Digital)

"Legendary Member" (With Bladee, Ecco2k, & Thaiboy Digital) (Live debut)

"I DONT LIKE PEOPLE" (With Bladee)

"ONE SECOND" (With Bladee)

"TERRIBLE EXCELLENCE" (With Bladee)

"Diamonds" (With Thaiboy Digital)

"Afghanistan"

"Pikachu"

(Unknown Jonatan track, live debut)

"Hennessy & Sailor Moon"

"Hotel In Minsk (jonatan leandoer96 song)

"Leanworld"

"Bender++Girlfriend"

"Agony" (With Gud)

"Yellowman"

ENCORE:

"Miami Ultras"

"Ginseng Strip 2002"