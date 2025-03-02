Travis Scott Joined John Cena’s Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber, Drake Sat Front Row After Curtailing Tour Over “Scheduling Conflict”

After John Cena won the men’s Elimination Chamber match Saturday night, fellow WWE champion Cody Rhodes came to the ring to congratulate him in an apparently friendly encounter. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson then also joined the pair in the ring, and asked Rhodes whether he would become "his champion" and "sell his soul" to him. Rhodes replied "go fuck yourself." Then, while Cena was giving Rhodes a big hug, the Rock gave him a cue to beat down Rhodes. Cena then kneed Rhodes in the crotch. But the weirdest part of the whole story might be that Travis Scott hopped into the ring, too, and socked Rhodes himself.

Apparently, the Rock asked Scott -- who was sitting front row -- to help out in giving Rhodes a big beat-down. But people are saying they all went too hard on him, Scott included. Still, the Rock stood by the move, saying "it was an amazing moment" in the post-event press conference right afterwards. "And we as entertainers, whether in professional wrestling or whether in film or television or whatever it is, you really live for moments like that," he said. "Where you can hopefully create something that can be very compelling and moving for the audience." The Rock added that Scott was playing the role in pro wresting that Cyndi Lauper did in the '80s, when her involvement and promotion of the sport helped it become as popular as it is today.

Travis Scott's good friend Drake was sitting in the front row, too, days after he had to postpone Australia/New Zealand shows due to "scheduling conflicts." He's also settled his lawsuit against iHeartMedia regarding the whole "Not Like Us" debacle.