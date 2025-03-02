Lil Baby Responds After Atlanta Police Link Him To Murder Of Two 13-Year-Olds

Last May, police responded to a shooting in the Atlanta neighborhood of Dixie Hills, widely believed to have taken place on the set of a music video for Atlanta's own Lil Baby. Then on July 2, two 13-year-old boys named Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman were tragically shot and killed at the latter's birthday party, also in Atlanta. In a press conference last Wednesday, city detectives said the attack had been "orchestrated" from prison, and involved members of "one of the most hyperviolent gangs in the city of Atlanta."

Police haven't mentioned Lil Baby -- real name Dominique Jones -- by name, but a criminal warrant does allege that a "cowardly rapper" sparked an uptick of gang violence by filming a music video in rival territory, ultimately leading to Davis and Freeman's deaths. Following that press conference, Lil Baby vaguely responded to the claims on his Instagram story, writing: "Thanks for all the concerns, please don't be misinformed by fake news!! I'm overly good." Meanwhile, the rapper's attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg issued a response of their own, taking issue with the police department's allusions to Lil Baby. That statement reads: