Lil Baby Responds After Atlanta Police Link Him To Murder Of Two 13-Year-Olds

2:06 PM EST on March 2, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: Lil Bab attends Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry Cocktail Reception And Exhibition Preview at American Museum of Natural History on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

|Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Last May, police responded to a shooting in the Atlanta neighborhood of Dixie Hills, widely believed to have taken place on the set of a music video for Atlanta's own Lil Baby. Then on July 2, two 13-year-old boys named Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman were tragically shot and killed at the latter's birthday party, also in Atlanta. In a press conference last Wednesday, city detectives said the attack had been "orchestrated" from prison, and involved members of "one of the most hyperviolent gangs in the city of Atlanta."

Police haven't mentioned Lil Baby -- real name Dominique Jones -- by name, but a criminal warrant does allege that a "cowardly rapper" sparked an uptick of gang violence by filming a music video in rival territory, ultimately leading to Davis and Freeman's deaths. Following that press conference, Lil Baby vaguely responded to the claims on his Instagram story, writing: "Thanks for all the concerns, please don't be misinformed by fake news!! I'm overly good." Meanwhile, the rapper's attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg issued a response of their own, taking issue with the police department's allusions to Lil Baby. That statement reads:

The part of the press conference on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department that made an obvious reference to Dominique Jones was complete and total nonsense. To say that he couldn't shoot a music video in his home town, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful. Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual. Bringing his name into a conversation regarding a terrible crime for which he had absolutely no involvement is unprofessional, unethical and shameful. Dominique is devastated about the situation because those children came from the same neighborhood he did and he will continue to build up his community in any way he can.

