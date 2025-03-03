The Beta Band Announce 2025 Reunion Tour

I will now sell five tickets to the Beta Band's reunion tour.

The Beta Band, the genre-melding psychedelic folk-rock trip-hop unicorns who opened my first Radiohead concert in 2001, are getting back together for their first shows in over 20 years. For the first time since their 2004 split, Steve Mason and his compatriots will perform on both sides of the Atlantic this fall, starting in their native UK and then carrying over to North America. A statement from the group:

The Beta Band, as everyone knows, is an institution, like Arkham, or the Brooklyn Zoo, and as such has its own indelible stain on the bedsheet of Western culture. It was the great Mr Rogers who said "you have to shake it out at least once every couple of decades, if you want to know what the moths did." So with both those facts in mind, we realise the time has come to show the wall the Luminol, kill the lights and hit the UV.

The band is also putting out a double-LP reissue of its High Fidelity-endorsed classic The Three E.P.’s in July (though you're missing out if you've never spun Hot Shots II). The reissue is up for pre-order now, and a pre-sale for concert tickets begins this Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up here for presale access. General onsale begins this Friday, March 7.

TOUR DATES:

09/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

09/27 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

09/29 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

09/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/28 – Washington, DC @ 9.30 Club

10/29 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

The Three E.P.'s reissue is out 7/11 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.