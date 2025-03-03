Beck Announces 2025 Orchestral Shows

Beck is going on tour, and he's taking a really big backing band with him. The musician, who's long had an affinity for the orchestra, has announced a new run of 2025 tour dates where a full orchestra will back him up.

The tour will take Beck across eight cities in the US and Canada this July. According to a press release, the performances will include arrangements of cuts ranging from 1996's Odelay to 2014's Morning Phase, "plus a share of surprises." He's teaming up with local orchestras for each stop, too.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 7, and you can get yours here. See the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/15 -- New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl (With The Westville Philharmonic*)

07/16 -- Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (With L'Orchestre Métropolitain*)

07/18-19 -- Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall (With Toronto Symphony Orchestra*)

07/21 -- Cincinnati OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center (With Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra*)

07/23 -- Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (With Chicago Symphony Orchestra*)

07/26 -- Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater (With Colorado Symphony^)

07/27 -- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (With Colorado Symphony^)

07/29 -- San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (With San Diego Symphony*)

* = Conducted by Edwin Outwater

^ = Conducted by Christopher Dragon