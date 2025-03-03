Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Beck Announces 2025 Orchestral Shows

12:32 PM EST on March 3, 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Beck performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

|Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beck is going on tour, and he's taking a really big backing band with him. The musician, who's long had an affinity for the orchestra, has announced a new run of 2025 tour dates where a full orchestra will back him up.

The tour will take Beck across eight cities in the US and Canada this July. According to a press release, the performances will include arrangements of cuts ranging from 1996's Odelay to 2014's Morning Phase, "plus a share of surprises." He's teaming up with local orchestras for each stop, too.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 7, and you can get yours here. See the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
07/15 -- New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl (With The Westville Philharmonic*)
07/16 -- Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (With L'Orchestre Métropolitain*)
07/18-19 -- Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall (With Toronto Symphony Orchestra*)
07/21 -- Cincinnati OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center (With Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra*)
07/23 -- Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (With Chicago Symphony Orchestra*)
07/26 -- Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater (With Colorado Symphony^)
07/27 -- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (With Colorado Symphony^)
07/29 -- San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (With San Diego Symphony*)

* = Conducted by Edwin Outwater
^ = Conducted by Christopher Dragon

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Timothée Chalamet Raps With EsDeeKid, Hips Gwyneth Paltrow To Weyes Blood

December 19, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Unveils Don’t Be Dumb Release Date, Tim Burton Cover Art

December 19, 2025
News

Yo La Tengo & Norah Jones Cover Randy Newman & Bob Dylan At Hanukkah Show

December 19, 2025
News

Recording Academy Announces Lifetime Achievement Grammys For Fela Kuti, Paul Simon, Cher, More

December 19, 2025
News

SZA Performs At LA Crystal Shop, TDE Holiday Show With Kendrick Lamar

December 19, 2025
News

Cameron Winter Gives Chicago New Song, Gets Photo Ops With Debbie Harry And Jeff Tweedy

December 19, 2025