Watch Chappell Roan Cover “Your Song” And Sing “Pink Pony Club” With Elton John At His Annual Oscars Party

10:38 AM EST on March 3, 2025

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Elton John and Chappell Roan perform onstage at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

|Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Every year in Los Angeles Elton John throws an Oscars watch party benefitting the fight against AIDS, and his big guest for this year's shindig at West Hollywood Park was Chappell Roan. Roan is a longtime fan of Sir Elton's — she published her solo cover of "Your Song" to YouTube five years ago, two months before "Pink Pony Club" was even out — and he in turn has been a longtime supporter of Roan's, playing her music on his Apple Music radio show Rocket Hour long before she blew up.

Early in her 11-song set Sunday night, Roan covered "Your Song" in John's presence. Then, at the end, she welcomed him to the stage to duet with him on "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" and "Pink Pony Club." Watch footage of it all below, including one 57-minute YouTube upload with the whole show.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=KUuUld49cE4

In other news, John's fellow English gentleman Rick Astley paid tribute to Roan with his own cover on IG:

