Watch Chappell Roan Cover “Your Song” And Sing “Pink Pony Club” With Elton John At His Annual Oscars Party

Every year in Los Angeles Elton John throws an Oscars watch party benefitting the fight against AIDS, and his big guest for this year's shindig at West Hollywood Park was Chappell Roan. Roan is a longtime fan of Sir Elton's — she published her solo cover of "Your Song" to YouTube five years ago, two months before "Pink Pony Club" was even out — and he in turn has been a longtime supporter of Roan's, playing her music on his Apple Music radio show Rocket Hour long before she blew up.

Early in her 11-song set Sunday night, Roan covered "Your Song" in John's presence. Then, at the end, she welcomed him to the stage to duet with him on "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" and "Pink Pony Club." Watch footage of it all below, including one 57-minute YouTube upload with the whole show.

chappell roan covering ‘your song’ by elton john at his AIDS foundation’s oscar party is so ?pic.twitter.com/pwRZ41QJJd — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) March 3, 2025

https://youtube.com/watch?v=KUuUld49cE4

In other news, John's fellow English gentleman Rick Astley paid tribute to Roan with his own cover on IG: