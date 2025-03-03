Sweeping Promises – “Manic Monday” (The Bangles Cover)

For about a year, former Pitchfork editor Evan Minsker has been running his awesome see/saw newsletter spotlighting music from across the punk and garage rock underground. Forty bands from that world contributed tracks to BATTLE FOR L.A., a new see/saw compilation benefitting families who lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires this year.

Headlining the tracklist is a cover of the Bangles' Prince-penned classic "Manic Monday" by Band To Watch alums Sweeping Promises. Also on deck: TY, Motorbike, Billiam, Tyvek, Shogun, Twisted Teens, Answering Machines, and many more. I may be mistaken here, but I'm pretty sure no other comp will give you both Poo Poo Talks and Piss Wizard.

A word from Minsker:

This 40-song collection features previously unreleased songs by artists across the spectrum of punk and rock’n’roll. It’s music from DIY scenes across the planet—people I’ve respected for years, brand new bands making their recorded debut here, and punks who released excellent work fairly recently. Asked to contribute music to a compilation to benefit people who lost homes in the fires, these 40 artists enthusiastically offered their support. Thank you to each and every one of them. I strongly encourage you to seek out everyone included here. All proceeds go directly to individuals and families impacted by the Eaton and Palisades Fires in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Buy BATTLE FOR L.A. here and preview it via the stream below.