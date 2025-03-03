Skip to Content
knitting – “Nite Lite”

11:24 AM EST on March 3, 2025

The eerie, atmospheric Montreal indie rockers knitting released their debut album Some Kind Of Heaven in 2024, and they became a Stereogum Band To Watch and landed on our list of the year's best new bands. So we're psyched to report that knitting have followed Some Kind Of Heaven with a new jam called "Nite Lite." It's a splintered, mysterious chugger that reminds me of Helium, or maybe of some of the Sonic Youth tracks where Kim Gordon sang lead. Listen below.

