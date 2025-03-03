Supreme Unveils Even More Aphex Twin Stuff, Including A Coin Knife

Last month, we learned that mercurial electronic wizard Aphex Twin and streetwear giant Supreme, two mysterious entities with rabid cults of their own, were teaming up on a new product. Supreme unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, and it includes an exclusive Aphex "Windowlicker" shirt. But now we're learning that Supreme is making a lot of Aphex Twin-related product, including a bunch of clothes and also a coin knife.

On its website, Supreme has unveiled a number of new Aphex Twin-related products. Lots and lots of Supreme jackets, hoodies, pants, shirts, hats, gloves, and skateboard decks will feature Aphex Twin's future-glyph logo, the terrifying grin of Richard D. James, or both. There's also an Aphex Twin coin knife. I didn't even know what that was, but apparently it's a knife with a coin for a handle, which makes sense. Check out images of those Supreme Aphex Twin products, some modeled by evilgiane, below.

The items in the Supreme/Aphex Twin collab will be available 3/6 from the Supreme webstore. Richard D. James also appears in a rare new photo on Cordelia Angel Clarke's Instagram: