Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Supreme Unveils Even More Aphex Twin Stuff, Including A Coin Knife

11:43 AM EST on March 3, 2025

Last month, we learned that mercurial electronic wizard Aphex Twin and streetwear giant Supreme, two mysterious entities with rabid cults of their own, were teaming up on a new product. Supreme unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, and it includes an exclusive Aphex "Windowlicker" shirt. But now we're learning that Supreme is making a lot of Aphex Twin-related product, including a bunch of clothes and also a coin knife.

On its website, Supreme has unveiled a number of new Aphex Twin-related products. Lots and lots of Supreme jackets, hoodies, pants, shirts, hats, gloves, and skateboard decks will feature Aphex Twin's future-glyph logo, the terrifying grin of Richard D. James, or both. There's also an Aphex Twin coin knife. I didn't even know what that was, but apparently it's a knife with a coin for a handle, which makes sense. Check out images of those Supreme Aphex Twin products, some modeled by evilgiane, below.

The items in the Supreme/Aphex Twin collab will be available 3/6 from the Supreme webstore. Richard D. James also appears in a rare new photo on Cordelia Angel Clarke's Instagram:

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Timothée Chalamet Raps With EsDeeKid, Hips Gwyneth Paltrow To Weyes Blood

December 19, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Unveils Don’t Be Dumb Release Date, Tim Burton Cover Art

December 19, 2025
News

Yo La Tengo & Norah Jones Cover Randy Newman & Bob Dylan At Hanukkah Show

December 19, 2025
News

Recording Academy Announces Lifetime Achievement Grammys For Fela Kuti, Paul Simon, Cher, More

December 19, 2025
News

SZA Performs At LA Crystal Shop, TDE Holiday Show With Kendrick Lamar

December 19, 2025
News

Cameron Winter Gives Chicago New Song, Gets Photo Ops With Debbie Harry And Jeff Tweedy

December 19, 2025