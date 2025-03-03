Skip to Content
Wylderness – “Is It Summer”

3:07 PM EST on March 3, 2025

Wylderness are a Cardiff-based quintet who make guitar-forward indie rock. While press materials call them "shoegazers" and they cite Ride and DIIV as some of their biggest reference points, their music feels more rugged and less detached than a lot of shoegaze coming out today. Today the band have shared the new single "Is It Summer," a relaxed, noisy tune that mimics the anticipation of warmer months. The band explain in a statement:

This started out as a riff with loads of delay played on an old Vox amp we found where we were practicing. We then jammed about and it developed into a song in two parts. It has a cinematic quality in the first half with hints of Interpol. It reflects the wild west nature of the '90s tech boom. Then it erupts in the second half and outro (“Stand up count everything / If you want to / If you want to”).

Wylderness are Ian (guitars/vocals), Jim (bass/guitars), Ben (drums/percussion), Dan (guitars/vocals), and Harri (clarinet/keys) -- no surnames provided. They have an EP called Safe Mode coming out sometime later this year, and you can listen to "Is It Summer" below.

The self-released Safe Mode EP is coming soon.

