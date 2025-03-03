Puddle Of Mudd Singer Says His Ex-Bandmate Roofied Him Before Disastrous Show

Puddle Of Mudd played a benefit concert over the weekend during Daytona Bike Week in Florida, maybe the most appropriate event to ever warrant a Puddle Of Mudd performance. Ahead of the show, they auctioned off a signed guitar for $5,000 to go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. That's all fine and good, but once Mudd hit the stage, shit hit the fan.

Following the show at Daytona's Broken Spoke Saloon, attendees fled to the venue's Facebook page to complain about Wes Scantlin's performance: "Last night’s show was a total disaster. I felt really bad for the rest of his band," one comment read, while another person said: "I feel bad for the band to have to play such good instruments while Wes just stumbled and rambled about Fred Durst on stage. Good work amazing performance put on to everyone but Wes."

The next day, someone caught Scantlin outside the venue and asked him what happened. Scantlin responded: "I suck, I suck, and I suck, but I was roofied. My old bass player Sean Sammon roofied me last night, so he can go fuck his ass." Sammon co-founded Puddle Of Mudd with Scantlin but hasn't played with them since 2002.

"Disastrous Puddle Of Mudd show" isn't exactly a new development. Back in 2016, all of Scantlin's bandmates abandoned him onstage, following a string of head-scratching arrests and other odd happenings on stage. They made up by 2020, when their botched cover of Nirvana's "About A Girl" on SiriusXM went viral for all the wrong reasons. Scantlin was later asked about that cover, to which he responded: "I shouldn't even have done [it] because I cannot nail that song -- I was a little tired. It looked and sounded like total shit. But live to fight another day, dude." (That video is now unlisted, but here's the link.)

See a snippet of the allegedly roofie-fueled performance below.