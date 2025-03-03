Stream NYC Punk Band Exo’s Roughshod But New-Wavey Self-Titled LP

Since 2012 there has been a K-pop boy band called Exo. One time their Jason Derulo collab made it into the bullet points of a Week In Pop column, but we've otherwise overlooked them. And now it's fair to say the K-pop Exo will be overshadowed in the Stereogum canon by the New York punk band Exo.

The American Exo released their self-titled cassette last summer, and today it's been reissued by the UK's great primitive punk label La Vida Es Un Mus Discos with an extra song. Exo presents an '80s-reminiscent strand of punk — unkempt in a hardcore-adjacent way, but with a heavy post-punk/new wave influence too. Tacked onto the end of the tracklist is "Mermaid Legend," a 14-minute instrumental that sounds like freeform sound collage.

Stream the full LP below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-29">S/T by Exo</a>

Exo is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.