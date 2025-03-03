Skip to Content
Sean Baker Thanks Take That After Historic Oscars Win

4:01 PM EST on March 3, 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Sean Baker winner of “Best Picture”, “Best Director”, “Best Original Screenplay”, and “Best Film Editing” awards poses in the press room during the 97th Annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

|Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Sean Baker is one of two filmmakers who have won four Oscars during a single ceremony; the other is Walt Disney, way back in 1953. However, Baker is the only filmmaker to have won four Oscars for the same movie, and that movie is Anora, the Mikey Madison-starring romantic-dramedy that swept the awards show Sunday night.

Anora features Take That's 2008 song "Greatest Day" twice: In the opening strip club title sequence, and later in the montage where protagonist Ani (Best Actress winner Mikey Madison) elopes with her ridiculously wealthy, yet fleeting Russian lover Ivan (Mark Eydelshteyn). During the ceremony, the song also played throughout the Dolby Theater each time Anora got an award. Baker is a music fan -- he's said his favorite band is Ride -- and while he gave plenty of thanks to his cast, crew, and the Academy during his multiple acceptance speeches, he gave an extra shoutout to Take That during a post-ceremony interview. "I owe everything to them," he said of the British boy band. "I want to thank them so much for letting us use their incredible track, 'Greatest Day.' It's so perfect for the movie."

In January, Baker also thanked Take That on their own turf, while accepting the award for Best International Independent Film at the British Indie Film Awards: "I'd like to personally thank Take That for allowing us to use their wonderful song... I'm pretty sure that's why we're on stage tonight."

Surprisingly, Baker hadn't met Take That frontman Gary Barlow in person until last month: "What an incredibly nice dude," the filmmaker said during a red carpet interview at the BAFTAs, where Take That also performed "Greatest Day" in Anora’s honor. See some relevant clips below.

@bbcnews

Replying to @Tomike?? Anora director Sean Baker made history on Sunday by becoming the first person to win four Oscars in one night for the same movie. #SeanBaker #Anora #MikeyMadison #FilmTok #Films #Movies #IndependantFilm #Indie #Oscars #Oscars2025 #BBCNews

♬ original sound - BBC News

https://twitter.com/carolsfilm/status/1869199779701588006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

@bifa_film

'I'd like to personally thank Take That' Sean Baker's Anora wins the 2024 BIFA for Best International Independent Film

♬ original sound - British Indie Film Awards - British Indie Film Awards
@letterboxd

With Take That performing their Anora needle drop at the EEBAFTAs, Sean Baker discusses meeting frontman Gary Barlow ? #letterboxd #interview #foryou #baftafilmawards #seanbaker #anora #takethat #moviedirector #redcarpet

♬ original sound - Letterboxd - Letterboxd

Read More:

