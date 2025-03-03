Sean Baker Thanks Take That After Historic Oscars Win

Sean Baker is one of two filmmakers who have won four Oscars during a single ceremony; the other is Walt Disney, way back in 1953. However, Baker is the only filmmaker to have won four Oscars for the same movie, and that movie is Anora, the Mikey Madison-starring romantic-dramedy that swept the awards show Sunday night.

Anora features Take That's 2008 song "Greatest Day" twice: In the opening strip club title sequence, and later in the montage where protagonist Ani (Best Actress winner Mikey Madison) elopes with her ridiculously wealthy, yet fleeting Russian lover Ivan (Mark Eydelshteyn). During the ceremony, the song also played throughout the Dolby Theater each time Anora got an award. Baker is a music fan -- he's said his favorite band is Ride -- and while he gave plenty of thanks to his cast, crew, and the Academy during his multiple acceptance speeches, he gave an extra shoutout to Take That during a post-ceremony interview. "I owe everything to them," he said of the British boy band. "I want to thank them so much for letting us use their incredible track, 'Greatest Day.' It's so perfect for the movie."

In January, Baker also thanked Take That on their own turf, while accepting the award for Best International Independent Film at the British Indie Film Awards: "I'd like to personally thank Take That for allowing us to use their wonderful song... I'm pretty sure that's why we're on stage tonight."

Surprisingly, Baker hadn't met Take That frontman Gary Barlow in person until last month: "What an incredibly nice dude," the filmmaker said during a red carpet interview at the BAFTAs, where Take That also performed "Greatest Day" in Anora’s honor. See some relevant clips below.