Taxidermists – “Needles To Say”

Taxidermists are a lo-fi indie rock duo from western Massachusetts who've been picking up some steady buzz as of late. Members Cooper B. Handy and Salvadore McNamara initially met on MySpace in 2007 when they were preteens and always bonded over music, but they didn't really get the ball rolling on Taxidermists until last winter. Their new album 20247 is out this Friday, and today, they're sharing the final single "Needles To Say." (Yes, that's "needles," like the pointy objects.)

The members of Taxidermists have played in a bunch of other projects before: Handy's resume includes acts like LUCY, Safe Mind, and Club Casualties, while McNamara has played in Prewn, Phenomena 256, and Kahoots. You should check out those bands, too. But the music of Taxidermists seems to really embrace their long-running friendship. The ramshackle grunge groove of "Needles To Say" is replete with the type of nonsense you might conjure while shooting the shit with your buddies: "Needless to say/ Like needles to hay/ And vice versa the other way," they repeat over fuzzed-out guitars recorded straight to tape.

Watch Chris Bugnacki and Christie Clause's music video for "Needles To Say" below, and check out Taxidermists' upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

03/11-15 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/21 - Northampton, MA @ The Iron Horse

03/22 - Providence, RI @ Lost Bag

03/23 - Boston, MA @ O'Briens

03/28 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco

03/29 - Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

03/30 - Brattleboro, VT @ Buoyant Heart

04/02 - Worcester, MA @ Firehouse

04/03 - Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos

04/04 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

04/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

04/06 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Hammer House

04/08 - Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

04/09 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/10 - San Francisco, CA @ 4 Star Theatre

04/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records

20247 is out 3/7 via Danger Collective.