Paul McCartney Campaigns For Joe Cocker’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Last year, Paul McCartney was one of many to endorse Foreigner to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, which was a campaign spearheaded by Mick Jones’ stepson Mark Ronson. Now, the Beatle is advocating for the late English blues-rock singer Joe Cocker, who was revealed as a nominee last month.

"I would like to suggest Mr Joe Cocker for entry into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame," McCartney's letter reads. It continues:

Joe was a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances. He sang one of our songs "With A Little Help From My Friends," a version produced by Denny Cordell which was very imaginative. All the people on the panel will be aware of the great contribution Joe made to the history of Rock and Roll. And whilst he may not have ever lobbied to be in the Hall of Fame, I know he would be extremely happy and grateful to find himself where he deserves to be amongst such illustrious company.

In another press release, McCartney recollects his first encounter with Cocker: “He was a lovely northern lad who I loved a lot, and, like many people, I loved his singing," he says. "I was especially pleased when he decided to cover 'With A Little Help From My Friends' and I remember him and Denny Cordell coming round to the studio in Saville Row and playing me what they'd recorded and it was just mind-blowing, totally turned the song into a soul anthem and I was forever grateful to him for doing that.”

Cocker, who has been eligible since 1994, is a first-time nominee along with Outkast, Phish, Billy Idol, the Black Crowes, Bad Company, Maná, and Chubby Checker. The other nominees are Mariah Carey, Oasis, the White Stripes, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper, and Joy Division/New Order.