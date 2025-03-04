Jay-Z Sues Former Rape Accuser Over “False And Malicious” Allegations

Last year, a lawsuit against Sean Combs was refiled by an anonymous Jane Doe, accusing Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs in 2000. Shortly after, she admitted to inconsistencies in her story. She dropped the suit last month, and now Jay-Z is suing her.

Jay-Z — real name Shawn Carter — claims the accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, carried out an “evil conspiracy” to exhort a settlement from him with “false and malicious” allegations. The suit says the accuser “voluntarily admitted” to the rapper's team that the assault did not take place and Buzbee “pushed” her to make the allegations.

“Doe has now voluntarily admitted directly to representatives of Mr. Carter that the story brought before the world in court and on global television was just that: a false, malicious story,” the lawsuit says, per Billboard. “She has admitted that Mr. Carter did not assault her; and that indeed it was Buzbee himself … who pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday.”

The suit also says Jay-Z is facing more “extortionate threats” from Buzbee. Doe’s attorneys allegedly warned Jay-Z's lawyers that if they shared Doe’s statements confessing her story was false, they’d issue a press release saying she was “harassed” by Jay-Z’s team and “dropped the lawsuit only because she was afraid for her life.”

Jay-Z is suing for malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation. He’s seeking assumed and actual damages, in addition to punitive damages.