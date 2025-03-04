Tune-Yards Announce New Album Better Dreaming: Hear “Limelight”

Tune-Yards are back. The indie rock duo's last album was 2021's sketchy., and today they're announcing its follow-up Better Dreaming, slated for release in May. The groovy anthem "Limelight" is out now.

“This one almost didn’t make it onto the album because it felt trite, especially given multiple genocides across the globe and the particular impact on children (the kids are not ‘alright’)," Merrill Garbus explains. "But it kept coming back as people kept responding positively to it, in particular our own kid. Who am I to talk about getting free, about us all getting free? Fannie Lou Hamer said, 'Nobody’s free until everybody’s free' and it feels vulnerable but important to see myself as part of that ‘everybody.’”

The song came to life after Garbus and Nate Brenner danced as a family to George Clinton, and their 3-year-old sings on the tune. Watch the colorful music video by Jayla Smith below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Heartbreak"

02 "Swarm"

03 "Never Look Back"

04 "Suspended"

05 "Limelight"

06 "Get Through"

07 "Better Dreaming"

08 "How Big Is The Rainbow"

09 "See You There"

10 "Perpetual Motion"

11 "Sanctuary"

TOUR DATES:

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/09 – Kingston, NY @ Assembly

05/10 – Portland, ME @ Space 538

05/12 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

05/13 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

05/15 – New York, NY @ 101 Club

Better Dreaming is out 5/16 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.