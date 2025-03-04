Destroyer – “Cataract Time”

So far Destroyer has been two for two with his Dan’s Boogie singles, as both "Bologna" and "Hydroplaning Off The Edge Of The World” made our lists of the best songs of the week. The album arrives at the end of the month, and now Dan Bejar is keeping his streak of terrific tunes by unveiling the lush, eight-minute revelation "Cataract Time."

"The song is a reckoning, a dressing down, a walk in the park where you carefully record your steps and describe the park and somehow the recording and the description undoes you," Bejar expounds. "Which is why it’s important that the song be as groovy as it is. That part I didn’t see coming. There is a lightness that points to a future, even if I think it’s the heaviest thing I’ve ever written. John [Collins] outdid himself in the mix. His filigree harps changed everything. I think it is his favourite song on the record."

In addition to the magical track, Destroyer is announcing their first full-band tour of North America in nearly three years. See the dates below along with the "Cataract Time" visualizer directed by Collins.

TOUR DATES:

09/23 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

09/24 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

09/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

09/29 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/01 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

10/02 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/03 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

10/04 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/06 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/08 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

10/09 - Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

10/10 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/14 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

10/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade

10/17 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/19 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

10/21 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/23 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

10/24 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/25 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Dan’s Boogie is out 3/28 via Merge.