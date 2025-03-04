Destroyer – “Cataract Time”

So far Destroyer has been two for two with his Dan’s Boogie singles, as both "Bologna" and "Hydroplaning Off The Edge Of The World” made our lists of the best songs of the week. The album arrives at the end of the month, and now Dan Bejar is keeping his streak of terrific tunes by unveiling the lush, eight-minute revelation "Cataract Time."
"The song is a reckoning, a dressing down, a walk in the park where you carefully record your steps and describe the park and somehow the recording and the description undoes you," Bejar expounds. "Which is why it’s important that the song be as groovy as it is. That part I didn’t see coming. There is a lightness that points to a future, even if I think it’s the heaviest thing I’ve ever written. John [Collins] outdid himself in the mix. His filigree harps changed everything. I think it is his favourite song on the record."
In addition to the magical track, Destroyer is announcing their first full-band tour of North America in nearly three years. See the dates below along with the "Cataract Time" visualizer directed by Collins.
TOUR DATES:
09/23 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
09/24 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
09/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
09/29 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/01 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
10/02 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/03 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
10/04 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/06 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/08 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
10/09 - Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques
10/10 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center
10/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/14 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
10/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade
10/17 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
10/19 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway
10/21 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/23 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
10/24 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/25 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
10/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Dan’s Boogie is out 3/28 via Merge.